Motor-vehicle collision closes Highway 1 west of Chase closed

Drivers asked to watch for traffic control personnel

Highway 1 west of Chase remains closed to traffic due to a motor-vehicle incident.

According to Drive BC, the incident occurred between Old Highway and Ska-Hiish Drive, west of the the Bears Den Canco gas station. An assessment was in progress and drivers were advised to watch for traffic control.

