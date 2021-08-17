Motor-vehicle collision closes Highway 1 west of Chase closed

Highway 1 west of Chase remains closed to traffic due to a motor-vehicle incident.

According to Drive BC, the incident occurred between Old Highway and Ska-Hiish Drive, west of the the Bears Den Canco gas station. An assessment was in progress and drivers were advised to watch for traffic control.

