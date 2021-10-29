Highway 1 was reopened just before noon on Friday, Oct. 29 at the intersection of Canoe Beach Drive after a motor vehicle incident was cleared. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)

Highway 1 was reopened just before noon on Friday, Oct. 29 at the intersection of Canoe Beach Drive after a motor vehicle incident was cleared. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)

UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens east of Salmon Arm after motor vehicle incident cleared

Highway was closed near intersection with Canoe Beach Drive between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Update

Drive BC reports that the Trans-Canada Highway has reopened just east of Canoe Beach Drive.

The highway was cleared just before noon after being closed for about an hour due to a motor vehicle incident.

A BC Air Ambulance helicopter landed on scene.

No official word yet on details of the crash.

Original

The Trans-Canada Highway has been closed in both directions east of Salmon Arm.

The highway was closed about 10:45 a.m. due to a motor vehicle incident near the intersection with Canoe Beach Drive, between Salmon Arm and Sicamous. A helicopter landed on scene shortly after.

No word yet on how long Highway 1 will be closed.

More information as it becomes available.

Read more: Police request witnesses after cement truck rolls on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm



newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RCMP

Previous story
MLA remembers Vernon councillor in tribute at legislature

Just Posted

The City of Revelstoke received grant funding to install washrooms at Woodenhead Park. (File photo)
Permanent washrooms coming to Woodenhead Park in Revelstoke

The fans were back in the Revelstoke Forum for the Grizzlies home opener, Oct. 23. (Google maps)
Piercey’s Playbook: Why do we love live sports?

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The world’s most expensive hot dog costs $169

Brandon Gallo, rookie for the Revelstoke Grizzlies, in the locker room. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
‘I’ve learned to play feisty’: Grizzlies rookie Brandon Gallo joins the team from St. Albert