UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens east of Salmon Arm after motor vehicle incident cleared

Update
Drive BC reports that the Trans-Canada Highway has reopened just east of Canoe Beach Drive.
The highway was cleared just before noon after being closed for about an hour due to a motor vehicle incident.
A BC Air Ambulance helicopter landed on scene.
No official word yet on details of the crash.
Original
The Trans-Canada Highway has been closed in both directions east of Salmon Arm.
The highway was closed about 10:45 a.m. due to a motor vehicle incident near the intersection with Canoe Beach Drive, between Salmon Arm and Sicamous. A helicopter landed on scene shortly after.
No word yet on how long Highway 1 will be closed.
More information as it becomes available.
