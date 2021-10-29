UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens east of Salmon Arm after motor vehicle incident cleared

Highway was closed near intersection with Canoe Beach Drive between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Highway 1 was reopened just before noon on Friday, Oct. 29 at the intersection of Canoe Beach Drive after a motor vehicle incident was cleared. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)

Update

Drive BC reports that the Trans-Canada Highway has reopened just east of Canoe Beach Drive.

The highway was cleared just before noon after being closed for about an hour due to a motor vehicle incident.

A BC Air Ambulance helicopter landed on scene.

No official word yet on details of the crash.

CLEAR – #BCHwy1 Vehicle incident has been cleared just north of Canoe Beach Drive NE in #CanoeBC. Expect delays in the area. #SalmonArmBC #Sicamous — DriveBC (@DriveBC) October 29, 2021

Original

The Trans-Canada Highway has been closed in both directions east of Salmon Arm.

The highway was closed about 10:45 a.m. due to a motor vehicle incident near the intersection with Canoe Beach Drive, between Salmon Arm and Sicamous. A helicopter landed on scene shortly after.

No word yet on how long Highway 1 will be closed.

More information as it becomes available.

