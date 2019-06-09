Motorcycle crash sends driver to hospital

The incident happened on Harvey Ave. and Dillworth Dr. in Kelowna

Motorcycle crash on on Harvey Ave. and Dillworth Dr. in Kelowna (Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media)

A motorcycle fell over on Harvey Ave. and Dillworth Dr. in Kelowna sending the driver to hospital.

Emergency crews responded to the incident just after 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The cause of the incident is unknown.

Traffic is now moving smoothly and Kelowna Capital New has contacted RCMP for more information.

Motorcycle crash slowing traffic at Harvey and Dilworth. pic.twitter.com/KXS0wnJ3Sk — Laryn Gilmour (@LarynGilmour) June 9, 2019

@LarynGilmour

laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca

