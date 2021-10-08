Crash near Vernon stalls traffic Friday afternoon on Highway 97. (Contributed)

Motorcycle crash stalls Highway 97 traffic near Vernon

Incident causes delays for Friday afternoon motorists

A crash near Okanagan College on Highway 97 caused considerable delays for motorists Friday afternoon (Oct. 8).

Long lineups of vehicles stretched down the highway in Coldstream as emergency crews attended the scene.

The two-vehicle collision, at the intersection of College Way, took place around 1:45 p.m.

A motorcycle travelling northbound on Highway 97 collided with a sport utility vehicle at the intersection, according to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“The operator of the motorcycle was transported from the scene by BC Ambulance Service personnel for treatment of non-life threatening injuries,” RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “No other injuries were reported as a result of the collision which remains under investigation.”

