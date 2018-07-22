Motorcycle driver and passenger crash near Revelstoke after crossing double yellow line

A motorcycle crashed in the westbound lane of the Trans Canada Highway at the Highway 23 intersection on Friday.

BC Ambulance Service, South East Traffic Service and the Revelstoke RCMP responded to the accident.

According to the news release from the RCMP, it was determined that the westbound motorcycle crossed the double solid lines while passing motorists when not permitted to do so.

When returning to the westbound lane of the two-way stretch of highway, the driver lost control, side-swiped the concrete barrier and went into the ditch.

A 39 year-old female passenger was ejected into the forest area while the driver was near the motorcycle.

Both the driver and passenger from Alberta were taken to Queen Victoria Hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The 56 year-old driver was ticked for failing to keep right contrary to Section 150(1) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The Revelstoke RCMP remind motorists to obey the rules of the road, especially during the summer season as traffic congestion occurs.

