Motorcycle driver dies in a head-on collision near Oliver

RCMP said the three vehicle collision, near Road 18, happened around 2:45 p.m. on July 14

A motorcyclist is dead following a head-on collision on Highway 97 near Oliver on Saturday.

RCMP said the three vehicle collision, near Road 18, happened around 2:45 p.m. A northbound vehicle crossed the centre-line, side-swiped a northbound vehicle and then collided head on with a southbound motorcycle carrying two occupants.

Const. Mike Halskov said the male driver and female passenger of the motorcycle were both rushed to hospital. The driver of the motorcycle died in hospital and the female passenger remains in hospital in critical condition. Injuries to the other drivers were reported as minor.

South Okanagan Traffic Services, the B.C. Coroner’s Service and the South East District Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service are continuing their investigation.

RCMP said no further information will be released as the investigation continues, but they are asking that anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dashboard camera video, to call South Okanagan Traffic Services at 250-499-2250.

Kristi Patton | Editor

KristiPatton
Send Kristi Patton an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Critics claim Trump “defended a tyrant”
Next story
Further mediated talks scheduled in casino strike

Just Posted

Further mediated talks scheduled in casino strike

Gateway and BCGEU schedule talks for July 20-22

Extreme fire danger in the Okanagan-Shuswap

The fire danger rating hits extreme or high in areas of the Okanagan- Shuswap

Revelstoke Local Food Initiative’s Garden and Art Tour returns this Sunday

Have you ever caught yourself wondering what lies over that hedge, or… Continue reading

The OM Sound bring genre-bending grooves back to Revelstoke for Summer Street Fest 2018

Through stretching the boundaries of genre and what it means to be… Continue reading

Traffic on Highway 1 between Sicamous and Revelstoke moving again

Accident 10 kilometres east of Craigellachie closes Trans-Canada Highway Sunday evening

17 dogs set sail on Okanagan Lake

A celebrity dog trainer took 17 dogs and their owners on a boat ride experience in Kelowna

BC crews respond to two new wildfires

Blazes near Allison and Osoyoos Lakes

Motorcycle driver dies in a head-on collision near Oliver

RCMP said the three vehicle collision, near Road 18, happened around 2:45 p.m. on July 14

‘Lava bomb’ through roof of tour boat injures 22 in Hawaii

“An explosion occurred near the shoreline hurling hot lava rocks towards the boat and injuring several passengers”

B.C. teen meets Nicolas Cage

Filming mob movie in downtown Vernon, B.C.

Critics claim Trump “defended a tyrant”

Trump questions US intel, not Putin, on Russia 2016 meddling

B.C. MLAs choose new children’s watchdog

Jennifer Charlesworth has worked in government, social services

B.C. reporter calls out immigration photo on social media as fake news

A Vancouver reporter is calling out a British politician for spreading fake news

Hundreds of Arctic glaciers shrinking, disappearing

Out of 1,773 glaciers, 1,353 shrank significantly between 2000 and 2016

Most Read