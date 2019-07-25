Update: Highway 1 reopen following collision at 97B intersection

Police and traffic control remain on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 97B. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Update, July 25, 12:30 p.m.

Drive BC reports Highway 1 is cleared and traffic is once again flowing in both directions, as well as on Highway 97B.

Update:

An Alberta man was transported to hospital with serious injuries after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck at the Highway 1/ Highway 97B intersection in Salmon Arm.

Cpl. Mike Halskov with RCMP E Division Traffic Services says emergency services responded to the collision at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 25.

Halskov says investigating officers determined a pickup truck travelling west on Highway 1 had turned left in front of an eastbound motorcycle in the controlled intersection. The motorcycle rider, identified by police as an Alberta man in his 60s, was transported to hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the pickup was uninjured.

Traffic continues to move slowly at the intersection, with one lane open to westbound traffic and eastbound traffic being rerouted on 97B.

“This is the second collision involving a motorcycle on Highway 1 between Salmon Arm and Revelstoke in recent days, and police would like to remind all motorists to be vigilant as they travel around B.C.,” said Halskov in a media release. “Please drive defensively, obey speed limits, wear seat belts, drive sober and drive distraction-free every time you get behind the wheel.”

Officers with RCMP Trans Canada East Traffic Services (TCETS) in Revelstoke continue the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call TCETS at 250-805-2111.

Original story:

Traffic is moving slowly at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 97B as emergency crews tend to a multi-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Police and traffic control are currently at the scene of the accident, which is reported to have occurred at approximately 8 a.m.

UPDATE – CLOSED #BCHwy1 EASTBOUND in #SalmonArm at the junction with #BCHwy97B due a multi vehicle incident, no estimated time of opening. Westbound lanes reopened, alternate route available via #BCHwy97A and #BCHwy97B More info: https://t.co/5CZlc1xnic — Drive BC (@DriveBC) July 25, 2019

Drive BC reports traffic is flowing in the westbound lane on Highway 1. The eastbound lane remains closed, with traffic being rerouted on Highway 97B. Drivers are urged to exercise caution when approaching the intersection.

