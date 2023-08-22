Motorcycle involved in Vernon highway collision

Incident happened before 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, on Highway 97 south at Highland Road

A motorcycle is part of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 south at Highland Road in Vernon. The incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22. Southbound traffic is being diverted to Old Kamloops Road. There is no word on any injuries. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Traffic being affected north of Vernon by a motor-vehicle incident, which happened around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The incident occurred in the southbound lane at the intersection of Highway 97 and Highland Road on the Swan Lake corridor.

Southbound traffic is diverted to Old Kamloops Road, and vehicles will head into Vernon that way.

⛔#BCHwy97 All southbound lanes are CLOSED at the intersection with Highland Rd due to a vehicle incident. Crews on scene. Assessment in progress. Use an alternate route and expect delays. #VernonBC ℹ️For more info:https://t.co/jwh1SdMoEi pic.twitter.com/ZVRa6YgK0Q — DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 22, 2023

It’s believed a motorcycle is one of two vehicles involved in the collision. An ambulance is on-scene but there is no word yet on any injuries.

MORE TO COME…

READ MORE: Vernon Elks Lodge seeking donations for firefighters

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

collisionNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictVernon