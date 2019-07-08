Motorcyclist airlifted to Kelowna after colliding with van

The collision occurred on Highway 3 near Similkameen Falls

A woman was airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital on July 5 after her motorcycle slid out from underneath her on Highway 3 and she collided with oncoming traffic.

Princeton RCMP Sergeant Rob Hughes said the collision occurred near Similkameen Falls on Friday at about 5:15 p.m.

According to the police report, the woman was travelling eastbound on the highway, taking a downhill right corner when her motorcycle slid out from underneath her and crashed into rock face. She then slid into oncoming traffic and became trapped underneath a Mercedes van.

Emergency responders arrived on scene and the woman was transported to Kelowna General Hospital by helicopter for treatment. She had a broken pelvis and several breaks in her legs, and was going into surgery over the weekend.

Hughes said she is expected to make a full recovery.

READ MORE: Motorcycle deaths spike 50% since 2017

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action
Next story
LGBTQ-themed swim at B.C. pool cancelled after online backlash

Just Posted

Clouds with chance of thunderstorms for Revelstoke today

Roads and weather for July 8

Revelstoke roller derby skates in first co-ed bout

The Derailers faced Okanagan Roller Derby in their second bout of the season

Holly Hyatt’s new album is ‘super feel good’

The jazz singer plays Revelstoke Summer Street Fest on July 11

Okanagan Valley on watch for severe thunderstorms this weekend

Central, North and South Okanagan are all on watch for heavy rain, strong wind gusts, hail and more

Grizzlies hosting championship ring presentation

Last year’s team will receive their rings to kick off the new season

VIDEO: Statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

RCMP Report: ATM stolen in break and enter at Shuswap restaurant

Vehicle stolen in Sicamous recovered following day in Wetaskiwin, Alta.

New wedding venue comes to the Okanagan

My Garden Wedding is activley accepting accepting bookings for weddings

Time is running out to nominate the best in North Okanagan businesses

Nominations close July 15 for Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce awards

Weather may have been factor in fatal South Okanagan motorcycle crash

Motorcyclist lost control just north of Penticton on Highway 97 and crossed the centre line

Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

B.C. ride hailing licence fees set, applications accepted in September

Licences $5,000 a year, per-trip fee to pay for disability access

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

Two kids in critical condition after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Surrey

It happened about about 10:30 a.m. Sunday in a basement suite

Most Read