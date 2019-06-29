Motorcyclist dead after striking parked vehicle in Kamloops

Witness saw man performing CPR near the smashed parked vehicle; police say speed was a factor

  • Jun. 29, 2019 3:10 p.m.
  • News

––Kamloops This Week

A 34-year-old man is dead following a Friday night motorcycle accident on Schubert Drive.

Kamloops RCMP said the man, who is believed to be local to the area, struck a parked vehicle near the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Schubert Drive shortly before 11:20 p.m. Friday night.

Stephanie Moniuk and her friend were driving nearby and were among the first to come upon the accident.

She told KTW she saw one man performing CPR and another, badly injured, laying prone on the pavement. She believes the two were riding together.

Moniuk said she called emergency services to ensure they were coming and heard sirens shortly after, while her friend rushed to aid in resuscitating the man.

Nearby, she said she saw a van, parked on Schubert Drive, with its front-end smashed in.

Police say evidence indicates speed was a factor in the collision. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area was closed to traffic until 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning while RCMP and the BC Coroners Service completed their investigation.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. paying foster parents instead of supporting struggling families, experts say
Next story
PHOTOS: 2019 Revelstoke Secondary School graduation

Just Posted

PHOTOS: 2019 Revelstoke Secondary School graduation

More than 70 grads donned a cap and gown and received a high school diploma

Growls and Hugs for June 26 to July 3

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

High 18 degrees

Kelowna residents need to save for 13 years for down payment on mortgage, study finds

Metro Vancover and Toronto ranked the highest, taking 29 and 21 years of saving respectively.

WEATHER UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect across the Okanagan

Environment Canada says, “when thunder roars, go indoors!”

PHOTOS: 2019 Revelstoke Secondary School graduation

More than 70 grads donned a cap and gown and received a high school diploma

RCMP identify suspect in downtown Kelowna stabbing

A suspect has been identified in the stabbing of a 16-year old on June 27

Prospect of breakdancing becoming Olympic sport draws mixed reactions

Mandy Cruz, a 22-year-old breaker in Toronto, said she’s excited at the prospect

Motorcyclist dead after striking parked vehicle in Kamloops

Witness saw man performing CPR near the smashed parked vehicle; police say speed was a factor

B.C. paying foster parents instead of supporting struggling families, experts say

Social work experts and parents say B.C. investing in the wrong end of the child care system

Okanagan grocer and KidSport collaborate for charity

The “Give A Little Help A Lot” campaign returns to Kelowna

VIDEO: B.C. Sikh man offers unknown culprit behind racist graffiti ‘a cup of tea’

Longtime Williams Lake resident Balhar Dosanjh is a peaceful man

‘Museum of Broken Relationships’ exhibit comes to Canada

The showcase of artifacts that are left behind when love ends is coming to Toronto

NHL star-studded charity game draws packed crowd in Okanagan stadium

The Gorges/Comeau Homebase Charity Tournament returned for its 2nd year in Kelowna

Most Read