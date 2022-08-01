Motorcyclist injured in Kelowna collision

A motorcyclist was injured in Kelowna shortly before 12 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, in a collision at Harvey and Richter. (Brittany Webster - Kelowna Capital News) Crews are on-scene of a collision involving a motorcyclist at Harvey and Richter in Kelowna shortly before 12 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2. The motorcyclist was taken to KGH. (Brittany Webster - Kelowna Capital News) Crews are on-scene of a collision involving a motorcyclist at Harvey and Richter in Kelowna shortly before 12 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2. The motorcyclist was taken to KGH. (Brittany Webster - Kelowna Capital News)

A motorcyclist has been injured and taken to Kelowna General Hospital following a collision at Harvey and Richter shortly before 12 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1.

Two ambulance, police and fire crews are on-scene. The motorcyclist was worked on by paramedics before being loaded onto a stretcher and taken to hospital.

The turning lane heading south on Richter is open, but the right lane is blocked westbound on Harvey.

More to come…

