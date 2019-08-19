A motorcyclist was involved in a crash on Westside Road Sunday afternoon. (Darlene Lynn photo)

Motorcyclist involved in Westside Road crash

Air ambulance assists while motorists face lengthy delays

Air ambulance was flown in to assist in a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist on Westside Road Sunday afternoon.

DriveBC reports Westside Road was reduced to single-lane alternating traffic around 4:45 p.m. between Marys Emerald Bay Road and Skookum Mine Road for .7 kilometres (east of West Kelowna).

“Traffic was backed up both ways for miles and miles,” said Darlene Lynn, who was commuting on the road and said the incident took place around 3 p.m.

RCMP report that the motorcyclist was headed northbound on Westside Road when it collided with an SUV making a left hand turn onto a side road. The motorcycle then collided with a pick-up truck travelling behind the SUV.

“As a result of the initial impact, it appears the operator of the motorcycle was thrown from the motorcycle prior to the motorcycle colliding with the third vehicle,” said Cpl Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “Due to the seriousness of the motorcyclist injuries, BC Air Ambulance attended to the scene to transport the man to hospital.”

The motorcyclist, a 38-year-old Lake Country Man, remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The four occupants of the SUV and the lone occupant of the pick-up truck were treated by BC Ambulance Service for non-life threatening injuries. The RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the incident.

“So sad. Helicopter came and was in the field for a long time when they worked on the injured person on his Harley, I believe,” said Lynn.

“It took about three hours to have vehicles moving in both directions.”

READ MORE: Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala Music Festival

READ MORE: 15-year-old boys drowns after midnight jump into Okanagan Lake

Jennifer Smith | Reporter

Send Jennifer an email.

Like the The Morning Star on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.

 

A crash on Westside Road Sunday afternoon caused lengthy delays for motorists in both directions. (Darlene Lynn photo)

Previous story
‘I’m just absolutely disgusted’: Husband furious after B.C. Mountie’s killer gets day parole

Just Posted

Junior B hockey starts again later this month, how are the Doug Birk teams looking?

The Grizzlies are defending KIJHL and provincial champions and hoping to repeat the wins this year

Highway 1 road construction continues, high 26 today

Revelstoke roads, weather and wildfires update

Motorcyclist involved in Westside Road crash

Air ambulance assists while motorists face lengthy delays

Second cannabis store in the works for Revelstoke

City Council approved a development variance permit for Revelsmoke Aug. 13

No public comments on Mackenzie Village development agreement amendments

Revelstoke City Council held a public hearing and heard one written comment and none in-person

VIDEO: Canadian zoos’ captive breeding programs help preserve endangered species

Programs considered last-ditch effort to prevent local extinctions of turtles, butterflies and more

Sleep expert recommends Summer snooze solutions

Summertime brings light, noise, heat and other conditions that can make getting to sleep hard.

Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man

Environment groups warned saying climate change is real could be seen as partisan

Talk of climate change could be viewed as advocating against Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People’s Party of Canada

Search crews find 4-year-old boy who went missing near Mackenzie

George went missing early Saturday afternoon

‘Very bad idea’: Wildlife centre asks drivers to stop feeding bear on Vancouver Island

Centre warns that a fed bear could become a dead bear

Duelling protests hit Vancouver’s streets as Hong Kong, China tensions continue

Hundreds of people came out to protest

The Offspring and Sum41 ready to rock the South Okanagan

The Offspring and Sum 41 will stop in Penticton to the South Okanagan Events Centre

Okanagan filmmakers take top awards at Reel Peach Festival

Films submitted to the contest were shown over the five days of the Penticton Peach Festival

Most Read