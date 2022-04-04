(RCMP car)

Motorcyclists injured in crash that closed North Okanagan highway

Senior driver and passenger of bike sustained serious injuries

Two motorcyclists suffered serious injuries in a crash that closed Highway 97 in Spallumcheen for several hours Sunday.

The motorcycle was travelling northbound when it collided with a vehicle entering the highway at McLeod Road shortly after 11 a.m. April 3.

“An off duty officer travelling in the area at the time witnessed the collision and rendered first aid to the two occupants of the motorcycle until emergency responders arrived at the scene,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

Both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle, a 72-year old man and 76-year old woman, sustained serious injuries and were transported from the scene by BC Emergency Health Services.

Traffic was detoured for several hours while the RCMP Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services team investigated.

The collision remains under investigation at this time.

