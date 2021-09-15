Motorcylist killed in crash near Oliver

Sept. 9 accident kept Willowbrook Road closed for several hours

Paramedics attended the scene but were unable to save the rider (File/Black Press Media)

Paramedics attended the scene but were unable to save the rider (File/Black Press Media)

A motorcyclist from the Lower Mainland died following a crash in Oliver.

A group of riders heading southbound on Willowbrook Road were riding in a group formation on Sept. 9, when one of the male riders caught the soft shoulder, lost control and crashed just south of Patten Road.

Other riders in the group administered first aid on site before paramedics arrived. The rider suffered severe injuries and did not survive, said Oliver RCMP Cpl. Paul Symons.

Willowbrook Road remained closed for several hours as crews attended to the scene.

READ MORE: RCMP major crime unit investigating suspicious death near Merritt

Follow Clayton on twitter for breaking news @claytonwhitelaw
Or email them with any tips or typos.

——————————————————————————-

Like Black Press on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

car crashmotor vehicle crashmotorcycle

Previous story
Apex Mountain will not require vaccine proof to ride the lifts
Next story
Rent report: Kelowna sees upward trend in rates, fifth most expensive rental market in Canada

Just Posted

Isabel Coursier of Revelstoke held the women’s world record for ski-jumping with a jump of 84 feet in 1922. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 909)
Arts Revelstoke to commission sculpture of Isabel Coursier

Revelstoke city hall. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
City of Revelstoke announces new chief administrative officer

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The oldest pig in captivity is 23 years old

The province is embarking on what it calls “the largest hiring push in B.C.’s history” for paramedics in rural and remote locations. (File - Black Press Media)
Hundreds of new B.C. paramedic positions announced as 24 stations go to full-time staffing