There is nothing left of a motorhome that caught fire on Highway 3, just east of Osoyoos near Rock Creek Sunday afternoon. (Brenda Reisig Martin Facebook)

There is nothing left of a motorhome that caught fire on Highway 3, just east of Osoyoos near Rock Creek Sunday afternoon. (Brenda Reisig Martin Facebook)

Motorhome engulfed in flames, closes highway 3 east of Osoyoos

Highway 3 is closed while fire crews put out the blaze Sunday afternoon

A motorhome caught fire just east of Osoyoos on Crowsnest Pass Sunday afternoon, May 29.

A picture on Facebook shows a motorhome with a SUV attached to it completely on fire around 12:30 p.m.

According to DriveBC, reports of a vehicle incident blocking Highway 3 at Eagle Point near Rock Creek. Both ways are closed, but drivers in the line-up say it looks like as of 1:20 the fire had mostly been put out.

It’s not known if there are any injuries.

There is large traffic backups. There have been no indications when the road will be re-opened. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

READ MORE: Naked man carjacks couple

Previous story
Naked drunk man carjacks couple’s car in Kelowna
Next story
$10.9-million winning Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in B.C.

Just Posted

Okanagan College EnactusOC members Ayden Clark (from left), Karsten Ensz, James Plaxton, Danielle Walker, Jackson Price, Rebekah Dingwall, MacKenna Lenarcic and Andrew Loken are off to the national championships in Toronto. (Okanagan College photo)
Okanagan College students off to Enactus National Expo

In addition to cigarettes, cigars and chewing tobacco, e-cigaretts are also in use. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about tobacco?

The BC Bat Count will take place in June 2022. (J. Saremba photo)
Volunteers sought for Okanagan bat count

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Polarized view of democracy is a false reality: Okanagan College professor