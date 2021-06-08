Motorists are asked to watch out for the Adams Lake Indian Band’s Walking Our Spirits Home procession on Friday, June 11 to Sunday, June 13, 2021. The purple line outlines the route. (Adams Lake Band image)

Motorists are asked to watch out for the Adams Lake Indian Band’s Walking Our Spirits Home procession on Friday, June 11 to Sunday, June 13, 2021. The purple line outlines the route. (Adams Lake Band image)

Motorists asked to watch for ‘Walking Our Spirits Home’ procession Kamloops to Chase

Adams Lake Band advises of delays June 11-13 while walk honours residential school survivors

The Adams Lake Band will hold a special event June 11 to 13 from Kamloops to Chase and would like drivers to be cautious.

Walking Our Spirits Home will honour residential school survivors, and all those affected by residential schools.

The procession will go along the Kamloops Shuswap Road, heading east from Kamloops to Chase.

It will start Friday, June 11 and continue through to Sunday, June 13, 2021.

A release from the band noted that single-lane traffic will be controlled by personnel with the RCMP and a traffic control company, while signage will be posted on the roadway. Motorists are asked to expect delays if using the route, to remember to slow down for the safety of the procession and to obey traffic control personnel.

The approximate times and place of the procession are as follows:

• Day 1 – At 9 a.m. people will gather at Pioneer Park, walk the Red Bridge over to Kamloops Residential School for the opening ceremony. The Red Bridge will be closed for approximate times of 9:15 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the procession.

• At 1 p.m., the procession will leave the Kamloops Indian Residential School, going 25 kilometres, approximately five km past Lafarge Road Bridge, arriving at approximately 6 p.m.

• Day 2 – The walk starts at 9:30 a.m., leaving the first marker, going 25 km to approximately eight km west of the community of Adams Lake Reserve (around 8 Mile Rodeo grounds), arriving approx. 4:30 p.m.

• Day 3 – The walk starts at 9:30 a.m., leaving the second marker and going 10.5 km to the Adams Lake Recreation Conference Centre at 6349 Chief Jules Dr.

Read more: Time for true reconciliation, true healing

Read more: Kamloops bound convoy greeted by Canim Lake Band in 100 Mile House

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

First Nationsresidential schools

Previous story
Syilx Nation members make emotional trip to Kamloops Residential School for Unity Run
Next story
More than half of Asian Canadians experienced racism, hate in past year: survey

Just Posted

Downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
New COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke go back down to zero

Data from May 28 to June 3

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Your hair and fingernails don’t grow after you die

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 8, 2021

A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)
Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics to traverse Interior Health

The mobile clinics will target rural and remote communities

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Interior B.C. care homes awarded national grant

The funding will support the Interior’s 70 care homes, helping to strengthen future pandemic response

A fawn curls up on the rock garden steps of a Lake Country home Sunday, May 30. (Andrea Howson photo)
Okanagan residents urged to ‘leave fawns alone’

Lake Country found a young deer in her backyard, Kelowna residents move and feed fawn, Penticton biologist photographs deer

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

Demonstrators rally in light of recent increased reports of anti-Asian hate crimes. (Ekevara Kitpowsong)
More than half of Asian Canadians experienced racism, hate in past year: survey

Low-income earners, those ages 18 to 34 were the most likely targets

Motorists are asked to watch out for the Adams Lake Indian Band’s Walking Our Spirits Home procession on Friday, June 11 to Sunday, June 13, 2021. The purple line outlines the route. (Adams Lake Band image)
Motorists asked to watch for ‘Walking Our Spirits Home’ procession Kamloops to Chase

Adams Lake Band advises of delays June 11-13 while walk honours residential school survivors

RCMP. (File photo)
RCMP seek witnesses in Kelowna hit and run

Police say a woman was struck by a dark-coloured SUV while crossing Underhill Street at Baron Road

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A family in Oliver lost their home to a stubborn fire on Monday. (Oliver Fire Department Facebook)
Oliver family loses home to fire

House had to be knocked down because of stubborn blaze, said fire department

Vernon's Leo Louis travelled Wednesday, June 2, to the Kamloops Indian Residental School site and placed a white eagle feather on a monument in memory of his mother, residential school survivor Cecilia Louis. Memorials have been placed at the site since the discovery of the remains of 215 children on the grounds on Thursday, May 27. (Facebook photo)
Kamloops residential school never discussed by Vernon survivor

The late Cecilia Louis mentioned school once to husband of 66 years, and never to her kids

Kristina Little took this photo of the moment her children first saw their father Rob after he returned home from hospital.
26 days later, Nelson’s Rob Little is alive after battle against COVID

For nearly a month, Little fought for his life in an ICU

The Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, B.C., is shown in this 1930 handout photo. Sixty-six per cent of respondents to an online survey conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies say the church is responsible for tragedies at residential schools, while 34 per sent say the federal government should be blamed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Deschatelets-NDC Archives
Most Canadians say church to blame for residential-school tragedies: poll

66 per cent of respondents to Leger survey say the church is responsible for the tragedies

Most Read