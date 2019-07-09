MOVING SLOWLY Motorists on Highway 97 north of Summerland can expect delays of up to 20 minutes as crews are working on slope stabilization. The area was the site of a rock slide in late January, resulting in a road closure lasting more than a month. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Motorists delayed as crews work on highway

Portion of Highway 97 north of Summerland had been site of a rock slide in late January

Crews are at work on Highway 97 north of Summerland once again, this time working on rock slope stabilization between Bentley Road and Callan Road.

The construction work is expected to continue until Aug. 16 and will result in delays of up to 20 minutes for equipment operations and debris removal.

READ ALSO: Bypass in place around Highway 97 rock slide

READ ALSO: Highway 97 now open past Summerland slide area

DriveBC advises motorists to allow time for these delays and to obey construction zone rules and traffic control workers at the site.

This section of Highway 97 was closed early this year after a rock slide.

The slide occurred on the evening of Jan. 31 and resulted in a road closure in both directions.

Lengthy detours were put in place until Feb. 11, when a bypass at Callan Road was set up.

The road was finally opened in early March. At the time, the cost of the slide, the road work and the detours was estimated at $750,000, and the total cost of the work, including clearing and installing detours, was expected to come in at around $1 million.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Alleged Okanagan fraud suspect identified
Next story
People struck by lightning in the Okanagan share their stories

Just Posted

Feds announce $25M for Avalanche Canada

Funding promise was initially made last fall during federal government budget update

Revelstoke artist’s newest body of work goes back to the veins

Barbara Maye’s Tectonic Perspectives is a series of soapstone carvings

Revelstoke roads and weather: high 26 degrees today

Sunny with chance of showers in afternoon

Immigration Canada’s new program will help foreign workers in Revelstoke

Local lawyer says workplace abuse happens more than we think

Clouds with chance of thunderstorms for Revelstoke today

Roads and weather for July 8

Pro-life and pro-choice activists protest alongside each other in Kelowna

For nearly 20 years, pro-life activists have protested every Tuesday

Thief robs South Okanagan burger joint with key, steals entire safe

Owner said he has shared security video footage all over social media

Alberta government seeking feedback on greenhouse gas emissions reduction plan

Albertans can also weigh in online until Aug. 2

Girls’ dad wouldn’t communicate, B.C. mom tells murder trial into their deaths

Defence lawyer Kevin McCullough continued his cross-examination Tuesday of Sarah Cotton

VIDEO: Old footage of rocking Surrey house party goes viral 30 years later

‘It was just a real fun night,’ said Rick DeBanks, whose Youtube clip has 12,000 views in a week

Supreme Court sides with City of West Kelowna over 2 pot shops

City pursuing more legal action to collect upwards of $140,000 from Black Crow, Okanagan Cannabis

Recent earthquakes in B.C., California don’t mean the ‘Big One’ is imminent

But people should still be prepared now, because there will be little warning

RCMP seek public’s assistance in search for wanted Okanagan man

RCMP says do not approach the man if found

Southern resident killer whales spotted in Salish Sea over the weekend

J-Pod only stayed for a couple of days before heading out again

Most Read