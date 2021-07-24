Mount Baldy Ski Resort being evacuated for Nk’Mip fire

A total of 126 properties evacuated Saturday as the fire moves up the mountain

Mount Baldy Ski Resort is being evacuated this afternoon after the Nk’Mip fire presented an imminent danger to life and property, said the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB).

There are 126 properties being evacuated immediately.

The RDKB made the order around 2:30 p.m. on July 24 for Electoral Area E/West Boundary of Mt Baldy Ski Resort, extending east to include the west side of Fish Lake West Road, Belchrome FSR and Conkle Lake Provincial Park.

The RCMP, local fire departments and Grand Forks Search & Rescue are delivering orders right now.

Residents are required to leave the affected areas immediately and vacate the area using local roads. If this is a primary residence, and evacuees are not able to stay with friends or family, please check in with emergency support services at the Boundary Expo Recreation Centre at 743 Seventh Avenue, Midway.

Additionally, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen added two properties on McKinney Road in Oliver to the evacuation orders today.

Those properties are: 1266 McKinney Road, 5900 McKinney Road.

The Nk’Mip fire is now over 6,800 hectares and spread out from Oliver to east of Osoyoos.

More than 550 properties are on evacuation order and hundreds on alert.

A 20-person crew arrived Friday night, bringing the number of on-scene personnel to 146, including firefighters and an Incident Management Team.

