Provincial fires crews battle the Trout Creek wildfire near Summerland from the air. Image: Donovan Wagner/Hiilite Web+Marketing

Mount Conkle fire grew but 90 per cent guarded

The wildfire has grown to an estimated 118 hectares from 93 hectares last night

Update 10:26 a.m.

The Mount Conkle wildfire has grown to an estimated 118 hectares in size.

Today 48 firefighters are on scene. BC Wildfire has reported that the fire is 90 per cent hand and machine guarded, and is hose lined around a majority of the fire.

The fire has responded well to suppression efforts.

There are 30 properties that remain on evacuation order in the northern portion of Garnet Valley because of the Mount Eneas wildfire.

In the Garnet Valley area and along Bridgeman Road 108 properties remain on evacuation alert.

Original:

The Mount Conkle wildfire is now an estimated 93 hectares in size.

During the day 20 firefighters were on scene and BC Wildfire is reporting the blaze responded well to suppression efforts. The is currently 90 per cent hand and machine guarded and 60 per cent hose lined.

This fire has several good water sources and has good road access, which have contributed to the success of the crews on this fire.

Wind has been picking up about 6 p.m. each nigh causing issues for fire crews which has prompted earlier starts for aircraft since flying conditions decrease and become hazardous.

