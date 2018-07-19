Mount Conkle wildfire near Summerland hits 80 hectares

Lightning-caused fire near Summerland now at estimated size of 80 hectares

The Mount Conkle wildfire near Summerland is continuing to grow.

As of Thursday morning, the fire had reached an estimated size of 80 hectares, according to officials with the B.C. Wildfire Service.

This is not an interface fire and while it is highly visible, no structures are threatened at this time.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the growth of the wildfire, from 50 hectares on July 18, was the result of fire suppression tactics. Additional growth is expected to continue.

There are 22 firefighters on site at the fire and they are being supported by heavy equipment. Air support will be provided if needed.

The fire began on Tuesday evening following a lightning strike.

