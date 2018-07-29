A view from Okanagan Lake of the plume of smoke that rose above the Mount Eneas fire today. Photo courtesy Sandy Baldwin

Mount Eneas wildfire under control

Smoke may still be visible as crews maintain fire lines

Update: 12:00 p.m.

The Mount Eneas fire is still listed at an estimated 1,793 hectares and is classified as under control.

With the heat some green patches left dried out and reignited causing more smoke in the air. Eighty-seven fire fighters continue to work to maintain fire lines with the help of heavy equipment

All evacuation alerts have been rescinded.

___

Original:

Mount Eneas fire is now listing the blaze as under control. While the heat poses a challenge in the firefighting efforts crews are still working to ensure the fire remains contained and under control.

Eighty-seven personnel and two pieces of heavy equipment are on site today with nine helicopters with air support as needed, according to BC Wildfire.

The heat will pose a challenge today for firefighters as well as the terrain.

