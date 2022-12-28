Mount Klotz area closure extended in Mount Revelstoke National Park

The closure is in place to protect an at-risk caribou

Parks Canada has extended the Mount Klotz area closure in Mount Revelstoke National Park due to a caribou sighting.

A female caribou located by radio-colar using a large area in the park. In the interest of protecting the at-risk animal, the closure, which was put in palce on Dec. 5, has been extended.

According to Parks Canada, the area including east of Hamilton Creek, Clachnacudainn Creek, Giant Cedars day-use area and the east slopes of Mount Klotz will be closed until further notice to minimise disturbance to the caribou.

They added that if a caribou is spotted while skiing, members of the public are asked to maintain a distance from the animal, to leave the area as soon as possible and report to Parks Canada at the Rogers Pass Discovery Centre or by calling (250)837-7500.

