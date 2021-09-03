Mount Law wildfire burning near West Kelowna being held, all evac alerts lifted

The human-caused fire began on Aug. 15 and is currently measured at 976 hectares

A helicopter surveys the Mount Law wildfire, just above Preston Road and Glonrosa Road in West Kelowna on Aug. 18. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Nearly three weeks after it ignited, the Mount Law wildfire burning near West Kelowna is now being held, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The human-caused fire began on Aug. 15 and is currently measured at 976 hectares. Despite warm temperatures on Friday, BC Wildfire said that fire behaviour is not expected to increase significantly.

“Smoke may continue to be visible from active fire within the existing perimeter as the temperatures increase,” said BC Wildfire. “These areas of activity within the perimeter are a normal occurrence as fuels continue to be consumed at the interior of the fire.”

Conditions on Thursday brought light-moderate winds, but the fire did not challenge the guards, said the fire agency. The focus for crews is working directly on the fire’s edge with suppression efforts, which will continue in the next coming days as personnel works inwards from the fire perimeter.

All evacuation orders and alerts have been lifted.

A travel advisory is in effect between the Highway 97 and MacKinnon Road junction for two kilometres. One westbound lane on the Okanagan Connector will remain closed to traffic for the safety of crews and motorists. Hunters are also asked to avoid the area.

There are currently 67 BC Wildfire personnel on-site, assisted by the fire agency’s incident management team. Crews are supported by four pieces of heavy equipment and five helicopters.

Also on Friday, BC Wildfire announced that the 83,342-hectare White Rock Lake wildfire burning in the Central Okanagan is being held as well.

