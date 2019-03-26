New at Revelstoke Mountain Resort this summer will be the Aerial Adventure Park. (Submitted)

Mountain biking and aerial adventures coming to Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Summer opening day is May 17 the new attractions come later in the summer

There will be two new attractions at Revelstoke Mountain Resort this summer-a fifteen kilometre enduro-style mountain bike trail and an Aerial Adventure Park.

Since 2016, with the opening of The Pipe Mountain Coaster, the Resort has been steadily building its reputation as a year-round destination. Now, just three years later, the resort offers summer guests a variety of attractions for all ability levels.

In addition to the mountain coaster, new Aerial Adventure Park and mountain bike trail, guests can experience gondola sightseeing, disc golf and a hiking trail network spanning over twenty kilometres of alpine and subalpine terrain.

For those seeking adventure at great heights, the resort is constructing an Aerial Adventure Park featuring over fifty different elements, including a ten metre climbing wall, free-fall tower and zip-line.

“The Aerial Adventure Park is a fantastic addition to the Resort’s summer offering,” said Peter Nielsen, vice president of operations at Revelstoke Mountain Resort, in a news release. “This new attraction complements The Pipe Mountain Coaster perfectly, providing guests with a multitude of fun things to do from our Village base.”

Park elements will range from beginner to advanced in terms of difficulty, with an estimated completion time of two hours. The Aerial Adventure Park will be located a short walk from the Village Plaza and is scheduled to open in early to mid-June.

In addition to the new Aerial Adventure Park, Revelstoke Mountain Resort will also be making its debut into lift-accessed mountain biking this summer. For the first time in the Resort’s history, riders will be able to load the Revelation Gondola with their mountain bikes. From there, riders ascend a seven kilometre multi-use climb trail with an average grade of ten percent to the top of the Stoke Chair – where the real riding begins.

The new mountain bike trail has been named Fifty Six Twenty, paying tribute to the Resort’s claim to fame of having the longest lift accessed vertical in North America at 5,620 feet.

Riders can expect a flowy, fifteen kilometre machine built blue (intermediate) trail, descending through alpine meadows, old growth forest and finishing in the Village Plaza.

Fifty Six Twenty is anticipated to open in mid to late July and is a part of a multi-phased development plan that will create an established mountain bike trail network at the resort.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort kicks off summer operations on May 17 with the opening of The Pipe Mountain Coaster and the Lower Revelation Gondola. Upper Gondola Hiking and Sightseeing are scheduled to open June 22, with alpine hiking trails opening gradually based on snowmelt.

 

Gondola access mountain biking will be available this summer at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Submitted-Ian Houghton photo)

Most Read