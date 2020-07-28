File photo- Phil McLachlan, Penticton Western News

Mountie allegedly assaulted by aggressive Peachland man

The man allegedly kicked an officer into a parked vehicle

A police officer suffered minor injuries after she was allegedly assaulted in Peachland by an irate man.

The West Kelowna RCMP officer was investigating a matter on Beach Avenue when she was approached by an aggressive man. According to Staff Sergeant Duncan Dixon, commander of the West Kelowna RCMP, the man was not related to the investigation but allegedly began shouting and yelling at the officer.

A second officer was called to the scene and attempted to speak with the man; however, Staff Sgt. Dixon stated the man continued to act in a very disruptive manner despite being cautioned to stop.

Despite the officer trying to de-escalate the situation, the man was placed under arrest but immediately began to resist.

At one point, he allegedly kicked at the officers, striking one and knocking her into a nearby parked vehicle, explained Staff Sgt. Dixon.

“This sort of behaviour towards our officers is completely unacceptable, and will not be tolerated,” he said.

The 29-year-old Peachland man has been released from custody on conditions for a future court date.

Anyone who witnessed this incident and hasn’t yet spoken to police is encouraged to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 768-2880. RCMP would like to speak with the owner of the vehicle that was damaged when the officer was thrown into it.

READ MORE: Peachland mayor wants residents to wear masks

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

assaultRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kamloops residents concerned over river floating event amid COVID-19
Next story
North Okanagan marches for sex trafficking awareness

Just Posted

Peachland mayor offers support of Summerland’s mayor

Mayor Toni Boot came under fire after she ripped up Confederate flag-print bandanas on July 18

Web poll: Should Revelstoke City Council make wearing masks mandatory?

Some communties in Canada are

Ninety COVID-19 cases related to Kelowna cluster

Seventy-eight cases are from the Interior Health region

Letter: More public consultation needed before zoning amendment to allow Hay Rd. development

The Hay Rd. development is on the agenda for the July 28 Revelstoke City Council meeting

Comet NEOWISE soars over Revelstoke

The comet will soon fade into the night sky for 6,800 years

Top doctor says ‘upswing’ in Western Canada’s COVID cases is pushing the curve upwards

B.C., Alberta, both seeing cases of the novel coronavirus increase

RCMP investigating after gunshots strike West Kelowna home

Officers flooded the Ross Road area after shots were fired at a local residence

Mountie allegedly assaulted by aggressive Peachland man

The man allegedly kicked an officer into a parked vehicle

Two dead, forest fire ignited after Highway 1 crash near Ashcroft

The fire has since been put out

North Okanagan pool remains closed until October

Upgrades and maintenance taking place while rec centre is shut down due to COVID-19

Veteran escapes jail time after B.C. judge rules PTSD led him to child porn

Accused and common-law partner discussed plans for sexually exploiting five-year-old boy

Kamloops residents concerned over river floating event amid COVID-19

About 800 people are interested in the open invitation to float down the river

One person dead, one injured after plane crashes in Lower Mainland

Mission RCMP say a 21-year-old woman injured while a 66-year-old woman has been killed

North Okanagan marches for sex trafficking awareness

Vernon event advocates for change

Most Read