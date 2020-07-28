Mountie allegedly assaulted by aggressive Peachland man

A police officer suffered minor injuries after she was allegedly assaulted in Peachland by an irate man.

The West Kelowna RCMP officer was investigating a matter on Beach Avenue when she was approached by an aggressive man. According to Staff Sergeant Duncan Dixon, commander of the West Kelowna RCMP, the man was not related to the investigation but allegedly began shouting and yelling at the officer.

A second officer was called to the scene and attempted to speak with the man; however, Staff Sgt. Dixon stated the man continued to act in a very disruptive manner despite being cautioned to stop.

Despite the officer trying to de-escalate the situation, the man was placed under arrest but immediately began to resist.

At one point, he allegedly kicked at the officers, striking one and knocking her into a nearby parked vehicle, explained Staff Sgt. Dixon.

“This sort of behaviour towards our officers is completely unacceptable, and will not be tolerated,” he said.

The 29-year-old Peachland man has been released from custody on conditions for a future court date.

Anyone who witnessed this incident and hasn’t yet spoken to police is encouraged to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 768-2880. RCMP would like to speak with the owner of the vehicle that was damaged when the officer was thrown into it.

