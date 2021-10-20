A picture of Kaden Madge, 17, who was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 19. (Contributed)

Mounties appeal for public assistance to help locate missing Kelowna teen

Kaden Madge, 17, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 19 leaving his workplace at Banks Road

Kelowna RCMP is requesting public assistance in locating a missing Kelowna resident.

Kaden Madge, 17, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 19 leaving his workplace in the 1500 block of Banks Road. Friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long and the police are concerned for his health and well-being.

Police describe Madge as a Caucasian male who is 6 ft 2 in (188 cm) tall. He weighs approximately 252 lb (114 kg) and has long wavy brown hair and brown eyes. He also wears braces and is described as having a heavy build.

Madge may be driving a light brown 2003 Chevrolet Malibu sedan with a B.C. license plate LM228X.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Madge is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

