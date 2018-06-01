Mounties seek trio following violent robbery in Kamloops

A man was attacked near a park in Kamloops almost five weeks ago

  • Jun. 1, 2018 11:02 a.m.
  • News

—Kamloops this Week

Kamloops Mounties continue to look for three men who attacked and robbed a man in Riverside Park five weeks ago.

On Sunday, April 29, at 1:30 a.m., a man parked his car behind Sandman Centre and walked through Riverside Park.

While walking through the park, heading toward the Shark Club, the man was attacked from behind by three men. They assaulted the man, making off with money and gift cards from his wallet. The culprits then ran away.

One of the men is described as being white; the other two are Indo-Canadian.

All were wearing dark-coloured hoodies with the hoods pulled up over their heads.

Anybody with information on the robbery is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

