Kootenay Columbia MP Wayne Stetski, of the NDP party, called on the federal government to address the affordable housing crisis. (File photo)

MP: Everyone should be able to live in affordable, quality, housing

On Jan. 21, the NDP called on Justin Trudeau to take immediate action to combat the housing crisis and bring relief to the people in the riding of Kootenay-Columbia and to Canadians across the country.

New Democrats are calling on the Liberal government to take action in the next federal budget.

“Adequate, affordable housing should be a right. But for too many families, this kind of housing is increasingly out of reach thanks to skyrocketing rents, demo-victions and ballooning home prices,” said NDP MP Wayne Stetski. “After decades of cuts, and three years of Liberal government inaction, people are struggling to make ends meet and spending more and more of their income meeting basic shelter needs.”

New Democrats believe that Canada is facing a housing crisis, and it’s time to bring forward solutions people need now.

The NDP is calling on Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government to take simple, impactful actions to kick-start the help that so many families need – like investing in half a million units of quality, affordable housing within a decade, giving low-income renters help now with a rental subsidy in the next budget and helping first-time homebuyers with closing costs by doubling the Home Buyer’s tax credit.

“The Liberal government has neglected the housing crisis in Canada for too long, turning their backs on families that are struggling to stay housed in the communities where they want to live and work,” added Stetski. “They’re telling Canadian families that are hurting that they are just going to have to wait. These three simple measures, combined with our previous proposals to ensure that investments in affordable, co-op and social housing flow immediately, will bring some immediate relief to struggling Canadians.”

