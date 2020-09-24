MP Morrison faults federal Throne Speech as new Parliament session begins

Kootenay-Columbia representative criticizes a lack of focus on jobs, support for resource sector

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison panned Wednesday’s Throne Speech outlining the Liberal minority government’s priorities over the coming weeks, calling the address ‘an hour of nothing’.

The Throne Speech, presented by Governor General Julie Payette in the House of Commons, serves as a visionary document that contains legislative goals of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals for the fall session and beyond.

“There certainly was a lot of hype, but there wasn’t a lot of action and I guess that’s the most disappointing part — we expected to have a plan of where we’re going forward,” Morrison said. “He’s [Trudeau] had so much time to develop it and it came up empty.

“It’s really hard to support a throne speech that has nothing in it.”

The Throne Speech made a number of commitments, such as creating one million jobs, extending the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, setting national standards for long-term seniors care, a national early learning and childcare system and more.

Morrison’s criticism was similar to that echoed by Conservative Party leadership immediately following the address, while both the federal NDP and the Bloc Quebecois also expressed various concerns, particularly around health funding transfers and failing to extend the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB).

Morrison hammered down on jobs, emphasizing that the economy and livelihoods are being devastated by COIVD-19. Quick testing and immediate results will be important tools to economic recovery, he added.

“If we had that testing and we had people coming to Canada, like international flights, test them,” Morrison said. “If they test positive, 14 day quarantine. If they test negative, out they go, which would open up our economy.”

Morrison singled out tourism sectors, such as heli-skiing operators and guide outfitters who have been particularly hit hard by the border closure between Canada and the United States.

Moving forward, the Throne Speech will be debated by the House before going to a vote, which is considered a confidence measure, meaning it must be passed by a majority. However, all three opposition parties have signaled varying degrees of criticism towards the speech as the federal Liberals, which are currently governing as a minority, seek additional support necessary to gain a majority vote.

If a confidence vote fails, Canadians will head to the polls.

“It’s up to Trudeau,” Morrison said. “It’s up to him to steer us in the right direction so that we can get moving forward.”

While details are still being ironed out in terms of how parliament will operate, debate and vote amid a hybrid system of in-person and video conferencing participation.

Morrison said the first priority is striking the committees that were shut down in the summer when Parliament was prorogued, a measure that essentially terminates the session.

Morrison added that functioning committees are necessary for accountability amid questions swirling around political interference with the WE Charity over a student employment program.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 picture ‘much clearer,’ says Interior Health president
Next story
Interior Health reports five new COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Fabrication lab, offices and new washrooms coming to Revelstoke’s Business and Visitor Information Centre

City council awarded the $500,000 contract to Jordan Cochrane Construction

‘Schools are healthy’: IH medical health officer

Children have a low risk of catching and spreading COVID-19

2020 overdose death toll rises to 73 in the Okanagan

Just under half of the deaths occurred in Kelowna

COVID-19 picture ‘much clearer,’ says Interior Health president

As fall routines set in, IH CEO Susan Brown reminds public to be vigilant in preventative practices

MP Morrison faults federal Throne Speech as new Parliament session begins

Kootenay-Columbia representative criticizes a lack of focus on jobs, support for resource sector

148 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in B.C. as Dr. Henry clarifies school exposure protocols

There are 1,371 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Pandemic derails CP Holiday Train

Canadian Pacific will work to get donations to food banks while also producing an online music concert

Interior Health reports five new COVID-19 cases

Across the region, 34 cases are active

Vanderhoof’s Brian Frenkel takes on top job in tough times

We can get through this, new local government leader says

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Penticton quadruple murder trial begins in Kelowna next month

John Brittain, 69, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Historic BC Tree Fruits head office in Okanagan for sale

The company’s CEO said the decision was necessary due to a fickle fruit market

Local councils important, Horgan says as municipal conference ends

B.C. NDP leader says ‘speed dating’ vital, online or in person

Girls injured in crash that left ATV hanging from a tree near Princeton

Air ambulance crew assists victims

Most Read