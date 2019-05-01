MP Stetski helps bring funding for summer jobs in Kootenay-Columbia region

MP Wayne Stetski helped award more than $700,000 to fund 155 projects in the Kootenay-Columbia communities.

The projects will create up to 218 youth summer jobs in 25 different communities, some of which may be in Revelstoke.

The Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) Program provides wage subsidies to aid employers in creating quality summer work experiences for youth aged 15 to 30. This year, the federal government earmarked more than $774,000 for youth employment in the Kootenay-Columbia riding. The program is also intended to help individuals who are facing barriers to employment to get the information and gain the skills, work experience and abilities they need to transition successfully into the labour market.

“The annual Canada Summer Jobs Program helps our young people find summer employment and gain valuable workplace skills,” said Stetski. “At the same time small employers can use the funds to subsidize an expanded summer workforce. This is a win-win for our communities.”

Because programs like CSJ help to bolster local economies, the NDP MP takes an active role establishing priorities beneficial to his riding and allocating funds accordingly. This year, Stetski set local priorities to meet the employment needs of the region, including projects in tourism, the environment, arts and culture, and food security. Beneficiaries include eligible not-for-profit groups, community organizations, public sector employers and small businesses.

“In making my selections this year, I prioritized funding for those communities with low rates of youth employment,” said Stetski. “I also assessed each prospective employer on the quality of the proposed project and the work experience offered to youth, giving particular consideration to programs that hire indigenous people, the disabled, or ethnic minorities.”

As in years past, any additional available funding from the CSJ Program may flow to eligible projects in the riding over the course of the summer.

