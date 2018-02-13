MP Wayne Stetski held telephone town hall on pension theft

On Feb. 6. Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski held a telephone town hall on Canadians’ pensions.

Stetski took questions from residents in Nelson, Creston, Cranbrook, Harrop, Wyndell, Kimberley, Golden, Revelstoke, and Fairmont Hot Springs.

He was joined on the call by NDP’s Pensions Critic Scott Duvall.

“The telephone town hall is an excellent platform to bring residents from all across Kootenay-Columbia together and discuss an issue that affects employees and retirees alike.” Stetski said. “I was pleased to have so many callers on the line, listening to the discussion.”

Throughout the town hall, Stetski surveyed participants about their thoughts on pension theft. When asked if callers thought workers’ pensions should be a priority ahead of executive bonuses, 93% of participants agreed.

“Pensions are deferred earnings that hard working Canadians are relying on to retire with dignity. There is a systemic attack against pensions by the government.” Stetski said. “It is important to provide people in my riding with information on how their pensions may be at risk.