MP Wayne Stetski to hold telephone town hall

On Feb. 6. Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski will hear constituents concerns on pension theft

On Feb. 6. Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski will host a telephone town hall to hear residents views on pension theft.

“People in my riding are very concerned with Bill C-27,” said Steski.

“If passed, this bill would remove an employer’s legal obligations to fund their employees earned benefits and allow for the conversion of federally-regulated defined benefit pensions to target benefit plans.”

In addition to being able to ask questions or offer comments, participants will hear from NDP pensions critic Scott Duvall on his Private Members Bill C-384.

“I am proud to support Scott’s bill,” said Stetski.

“C-384 would fix current legislation to protect workers’ pensions and benefits. It would also stop companies from paying secured creditors and executive bonuses before their employees. This bill is also a timely one as we witness the unjust treatment Sears employees are currently going through.”

The telephone town hall will be held on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 6:00 PT / 7:00 MT.

Residents with a listed phone number will receive a phone call from an automatic system to invite them to join the call.

Anyone with an unlisted phone number that would like to take part in Town Hall can register at WayneStetski.ndp.ca

