MP Wayne Stetski visiting Revelstoke to consult and advocate Green New Deal

He will be in town Aug. 20 with MP Peter Julian

Wayne Stetski, MP for Kootenay-Columbia, will be in Revelstoke Aug. 20 to consult with constituents and advocate for the Green New Deal legislation that the NDP are proposing.

Stetski is travelling with Peter Julian, MP for New Westminster-Burnaby.

“The Green New Deal is the call for an ambitious government-led mobilization to make the investments necessary to stop climate change and profound income inequality,” said Julian, in a news release. “By making public investments in renewable energy, housing retrofits and electric vehicles, we can drastically reduce our carbon emissions while creating well-paying, unionized jobs. The Green New Deal is about saving our planet, while making sure that Canadians, especially workers in carbon-heavy twilight industries, are given good job opportunities in our new green economy.”

Julian’s Green New Deal motion specifies that the Green New Deal will respect agreements, treaties and meaningful reconciliation with First Nations, Metis and Inuit people and must be developed in wide consultation and collaboration with civil society including labour unions, worker cooperatives, academia and businesses.

“The Green New Deal town hall meetings we’re organizing here in Kootenay—Columbia will encourage the residents of the riding to share their vision for what positive change could look like under a Green New Deal,” said Stetski, in a news release. “We have a climate emergency in our country. Canadians are coping with forest fires, heat waves, massive storms and catastrophic climate events. It has never been more urgent that we transition to a low-carbon economy.”

“At the same time, we know we won’t solve the climate crisis without ensuring that everyday Canadians benefit from the public investments a low-carbon economy will require,” added Julian. “We must both combat climate change and make our economy fairer, ensuring that no one is left behind.”

Stetski will be at the Revelstoke Library from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 20.

