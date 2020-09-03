Mr. Pretzels confirms COVID-19 at North Okanagan mall

Village Green Centre shop employee recovers from coronavirus

A case of coronavirus at one of the shops at Vernon’s Village Green Centre has fully recovered.

Mr. Pretzels confirmed that one of their employees had contracted COVID-19 outside of the workplace.

“Fortunately, the employee’s case has resolved and health has been restored,” manager Darko Pibrovec said. “Other employees whom were considered potentially impacted were contacted by Interior Health and placed in isolation. To date, no other employees including myself have been impacted.”

The positively diagnosed employee was present in the mall between Aug. 1-19, but Pibrovec is confident that safety measures at the food kiosk would have prevented any customers from contracting the respiratory illness

“Since our re-opening June 1/2020 we have implemented a strict no-touch guideline with respect to the delivery of product to our customers,” Pibrovec said, adding that employees wear masks and gloves. “I am confident that we have and continue to operate in an environment that minimizes risk to both our employees and our customers.”

Mr. Pretzels continues to follow guidelines from Interior Health with respect to how to respond and will be integrating employees back into the kiosk when deemed appropriate by Interior Health.

“We Look forward to resuming operations shortly with a full staff complement to continue to deliver a great product with industry leading customer service.”

The kiosk was closed Sept. 1-4 and is set to open again on Saturday, Sept. 5.

READ MORE: COVID-19 case at Vernon mall

READ MORE: COVID-19 cancels Coldstream program, shuffles meeting

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet
Next story
COVID-19: B.C. presses ahead with Vancouver SkyTrain extension

Just Posted

40-year-old treasure map unearthed in Revelstoke school during renovations

‘I hope there won’t be too many holes to fill before school starts’ says Columbia Park principal

KIJHL delays season to Nov. 13; three teams opt out

The league will play a 30-game season without 100 Mile House, Spokane and Beaver Valley

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services douses two fires

More than ten crew members responded to each call out

Community radio gets approval in Okanagan Valley

CRTC gives station the green light

Okanagan-Shuswap residential sales strong despite decreased inventory

Inventory struggling to keep up with demand, real estate board says

Kelowna busker lives off poems he writes on-demand

Give him a word and some coin, and he’ll write you a poem on-the-spot

Vancouver to Sicamous: a backroads journey by bicycle

Marco Bieri discovers backcountry via trails, logging and mining roads

PHOTOS: Court appearance for B.C. pig-farm animal activists met with protesters

More than 60 people rushed into Excelsior Hog Farm in late April 2019

Small dog attacked by pit bull at Salmon Arm beach

Owner says her dog was pounced on by a larger dog owned by people camping on beach

Mr. Pretzels confirms COVID-19 at North Okanagan mall

Village Green Centre shop employee recovers from coronavirus

COVID-19: B.C. presses ahead with Vancouver SkyTrain extension

Work to begin this fall on Broadway subway line

Vernon firefighters douse flames from abandoned campfire

Crews responded to the Turtle Mountain area around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday evening

Semi-truck allegedly hits cyclist and drives off in Penticton

On Aug. 16 a woman was knocked off her bike by a semi truck, near Fairview and Huth

Suspected arsonist arrested after fleeing from Penticton RCMP

Motorcyclist being investigated for brush fire near Channel Parkway and Highway 97

Most Read