Mt. Cartier Court Residential Care Facility gets new electronics

The care facility is thanking Revelstoke Credit Union Community Giving Program for their funding

The staff and residents at Mt. Cartier Court Residential Care Facility are thanking the Revelstoke Credit Union Community Giving Program for funding used in the purchase of new electronics.

Mt. Cartier Court was awarded $4200 by the program in the winter of 2021 to support virtual programming which was used to purchase two iPads, two Ultra Pro Projectors, two Bluetooth Speakers and all associated adaptors and cables for the equipment.

According to the Mt. Cartier Court Residential Care Facility the equipment has already been put to use and has directly enhanced the quality of the virtual programming such as slideshows with Cathy English, curator at the Revelstoke Museum and Archives, inter-generational virtual visits with the local daycare Caribou Kids and virtual musical performances.

“Thank you Revelstoke Credit Union for enhancing the programming at MCC,” said Mt. Cartier Court Residential Care Facility in a press release.

