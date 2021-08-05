Mt. Miller wildfire erupts over Highway 97C near West Kelowna

Teresa Ripley posted this photo to Facebook of the Mt. Miller fire.Teresa Ripley posted this photo to Facebook of the Mt. Miller fire.
Wayne Shaw posted this photo to Peachland Neighbours of the Mt. Miller fireWayne Shaw posted this photo to Peachland Neighbours of the Mt. Miller fire
Wayne Shaw posted this photo to Peachland Neighbours of the Mt. Miller fire

Just after the Brenda Creek wildfire was determined to be held another blaze broke out near West Kelowna above Highway 97 C.

BC Wildfire is on scene of the one-hectare blaze with six personnel, three helicopters and air tankers.

READ MORE: Brenda Creek wildfire being held, evac order rescinded

There are no structures threatened and no evacuation alerts at this time.

The fire was reported on Thursday, Aug. 5, however, it’s unclear when the blaze sparked and if it is a ‘holdover fire’ from lightning earlier in the week.

West Kelowna residents took to social media to say they could see smoke and flames from the area about 3 p.m.

Helicopter crews can be seen pouring buckets of water on the fire.

The blaze is being called the Mt. Miller wildfire.

READ MORE: Efforts underway to find lodging for Falkland residents under evacuation order

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan

Previous story
Man who survived 4 gangland hits in B.C. found dead at Okanagan campground
Next story
Canadian trucker freed, says he’s victim of cannabis scam

Just Posted

Wearabouts Clothing company among many searching for staff. (Tim van der Krogt-Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke is open for business, sometimes

(Black Press file photo)
Health minister urges vaccination as COVID-19 cases rise in B.C. Interior

Fraser Health held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey on Friday, May 7, 2021. Roughly 400 people pre-registered to get their vaccine the week before. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
B.C. reports 342 new COVID cases, half of which are in Interior Health

Smoke from the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire settling over the Town of Oliver on Wednesday night, July 28. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Smoky skies bulletin issued for Okanagan Similkameen