A photo of the Mt. Miller fire on Friday, Aug. 5. (BC Wildfire Services)

Mt. Miller wildfire near Glenrosa being held

BC Wildfire Services responded to the blaze on Friday, Aug. 5

A wildfire near Glenrosa above Highway 97 C is being held.

BC Wildfire responded to the Mt. Miller fire on Friday, Aug. 5. The suspected lightning-caused fire is highly visible from the highway, and West Kelowna residents reported that they could see smoke and flames from the area at around 3 p.m. that day. Helicopter crews could be seen pouring buckets of water on the fire. The blaze is currently estimated to be 3.40 ha.

