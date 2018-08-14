A view of the fire at 30-Mile in Glacier National Park on Aug. 10. (Parks Canada)

Mt Revelstoke fire burns at 250 hectares, Glacier National Park fire burns at 990 hectares

Three new fires were sparked in the parks by lightning over the weekend

Last weekend’s lighting resulted in three new fires in Glacier and Mt. Revelstoke National Parks–one in the St. Cyr area of Mt. Revelstoke, one on Mt. Cheops in Glacier and another on Patience Mountain in Glacier.

All three of the newly reported fires are less than one hectare, said a news release from Parks Canada.

The weather system moving through the area also brought rain, helping to slow fire activity, though the Clachnacudainn East fire burns at approximately 275 hectares and the 30-Mile fire in Glacier National Park burns at approximatley 990 hectares.

None of the fires currently pose a risk to people or assets, said the release.

Parks Canada fire crews are actively managing current wildfires and continue to monitor Mt. Revelstoke and Glacier national parks for new wildfires.

The public is asked to report any new wildfires, illegal campfires or suspicious smoke to dispatch at 1-877-852-3100.

The Clachnacudainn East fire, smoke and fire management activities may be visible from the Trans Canada Highway. For safety, stop only in designated pull offs or day use areas along the highway.

Smoke from these and other regional wildfires may affect visibility on the highway through the national parks. Parks Canada asks that drivers check DriveBC for the latest road conditions.

At the moment, due to active fire and fire operations the the Silvertip Canyon climbing area and trail in Mt. Revelstoke is closed and the Beaver Valley area and trails in Glacier National Park is closed.

There is a fire ban in effect for both Mt. Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks as well as Yoho, Kootenay and Banff National Parks.

So far this summer the Mt. Revelstoke and Glacier National parks’ fire management team has responded to eight lightning-caused wildfires, two human-caused wildfires and three illegal campfires.

Five wildfires have been extinguished and five are being actively managed.

The fire management team actively manages all wildfires in the parks, including fires in remote locations. Fire suppression actions are taken when wildfires are likely to put people, or assets, in or near the park, at risk.

 

A map of where the active wildfires are located in Glacier and Mt. Revelstoke National Parks. (Parks Canada)

