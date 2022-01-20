There are 13 lifts open at Big White Ski Resort (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)

There are 13 lifts open at Big White Ski Resort (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)

Much needed snowfall at Big White

Kelowna’s local mountain received 11cm of snow overnight

Big White Ski Resort received 11cm of highly anticipated snow over the last day (Jan.20).

Local skiers have been eager for the snowfall after sub-optimal conditions this past week.

Warmer weather caused some snowmelt up at Big White, but not to fear “this is actually great for the snowpack,” says local backcountry skier, Mack Irwin.

The rain that the Big White peaks received on Jan.12 helped to consolidate the fluffy base layer of snow, says Irwin.

The temperature is a balmy -5C at the base of the mountain and visibility is currently “limited” in today’s snow report.

Stay up to date with snow conditions at bigwhite.com

READ MORE: Big White snowboarder qualifies for her second Olympic games

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaSkiing and Snowboarding

Previous story
No more stolen sisters: Ceremony in Quesnel to honour spirit of murdered Indigenous woman

Just Posted

Dean Jackson at Revelstoke Golf Club has previously won the Dick Munn Golf Professional of the Year Award. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke golfer named in Top 100 Golf Professionals of 2021

May Davis during the filming of her music video for the track Devil Who Walk. The modern sparkle of the barn's rustic structure was the perfect accompaniment to the dusty aesthetic of the film. (Contributed by May Davis)
Revelstoke artist May Davis premieres new music video

Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital in Clearwater is one of several Interior Health care centres impacted by service reductions. File photo
Rural health service reductions to last up to 4 weeks: Interior Health president

Emcon Services Facebook.
UPDATE: Highway 1 reopened following 5 semi truck pileup between Revelstoke and Golden