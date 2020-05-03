UPDATE: Traffic moving again on TCH west of Revelstoke

Mudslide closed the road in both directions shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday

UPDATED 9:20 a.m. Sunday, May 3: The highway is open to single, alternating traffic.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions west of Revelstoke due to a mudslide.

The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday, May 3.

A Facebook video shows logs and debris blocking the roadway at Eagle River.

DriveBC states crews have arrived and are assessing the situation.

No detour is available.

More to come…

READ MORE: Trans-Canada Highway to be expanded to four lanes in Chase


Most Read