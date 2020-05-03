UPDATE: Traffic moving again on TCH west of Revelstoke

UPDATED 9:20 a.m. Sunday, May 3: The highway is open to single, alternating traffic.
The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions west of Revelstoke due to a mudslide.
The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday, May 3.
A Facebook video shows logs and debris blocking the roadway at Eagle River.
CLOSED – #BCHwy1– Mud and tree have the highway closed in BOTH directions at Eagle River, just west of #RevelstokeBC.
Crews on scene.
Assessment in progress.
No detour available.
Next update: 8:00 AM
More info: https://t.co/hRs82dUTOe#SicamousBC #GoldenBC
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 3, 2020
DriveBC states crews have arrived and are assessing the situation.
No detour is available.
