Highway 1 down to single lane alternating traffic

A mudslide impacted Tuesday morning traffic along Highway 1 between Salmon Arm and Canoe

The slide was located east of Canoe. Highway crews were busy cleaning the debris early Tuesday, May 12, and drivers were warned of short delays and alternating traffic.

