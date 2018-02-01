UPDATED: Multi vehicle collision closes Hwy. 1 near Rogers Pass

Time of opening is estimated at 6 p.m.

A multi-vehicle collision west of Rogers Pass shut down the Trans-Canada Highway Thursday afternoon. (DriveBC Cams)

UPDATE 2:00 p.m.:

DriveBC is predicting that the highway will reopen around 6 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed 10km west of Rogers Pass this afternoon following a collision Thursday afternoon.

ORIGINAL:

Hwy. 1 is closed in Glacier National Park following a multi-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions 10 km west of Rogers Pass following the accident.

A driver who was at the scene said they were told it could be up to a seven-hour wait due to a fatality.

An assessment is currently in progress.

There is no estimated time of opening.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Genderless ID won’t fly
Next story
Container ship adrift off B.C. coast

Just Posted

UPDATED: Multi vehicle collision closes Hwy. 1 near Rogers Pass

Time of opening is estimated at 6 p.m.

Hwy. 1 will be closed for one hour this afternoon

Closure is to allow for winter highway maintenance

Kovach Park Skatepark to begin construction this spring

The Columbia Valley Skateboard Association still needs to raise about $30,000 to complete the project

Local skiers kill it in Whitewater, says coach

Musseau has top finish, placing second

Slippery highways around Revelstoke

Between 2 and 4 cm of snow expected in town today

VIDEO: Museum minute

In advance of Carousel of Nations, we sat down with the Revelstoke Museum and Archives to chat about Revelstoke’s Italian community

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

Canadian Kevin Martin to be inducted into World Curling Hall of Fame

Edmontonian won gold for Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver

‘That pipeline is going to get built:’ Trudeau dismisses B.C.’s Trans Mountain move

Prime Minister says the project is in the national interest and will go ahead

60 more days in jail for meth-driven road trip

Angelene Solien knocked a person over with an open car door and drove a stolen car down Highway 3

Skyhawks returning as Peachfest ‘18 lineup announced

President Don Kendall said he believes the lineup will top 2017’s ‘best lineup ever’

Container ship adrift off B.C. coast

MOL Prestige adrift following engine fire

Province announces $1.5 million in funding to combat overdose epidemic

Eighteeen B.C. cities get money to increase support for users, and access to harm reduction supplies

Rare tropical brown booby seabird rescued on Vancouver Island

Wild ARC says creature likely blown off course as a result of recent storms

Most Read