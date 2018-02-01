UPDATED: Multi vehicle collision closes Hwy. 1 near Rogers Pass

UPDATE 2:00 p.m.:
DriveBC is predicting that the highway will reopen around 6 p.m.
The Trans-Canada Highway was closed 10km west of Rogers Pass this afternoon following a collision Thursday afternoon.
ORIGINAL:
Hwy. 1 is closed in Glacier National Park following a multi-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon.
The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions 10 km west of Rogers Pass following the accident.
#BCHwy1 Closed #GoldenBC to #Revelstoke due to vehicle incident 10km West of #RogersPass assessment in progress. https://t.co/LmsCZedw5X
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 1, 2018
A driver who was at the scene said they were told it could be up to a seven-hour wait due to a fatality.
@TranBC @DriveBC Head on collision #bchwy1 60km west of #Golden closed both directions. Ambulance just past me at Golden. #18wheelerbcroadreport pic.twitter.com/EyeSNMXJu7
— West Coast Snowman (@raywhitebc) February 1, 2018
An assessment is currently in progress.
There is no estimated time of opening.
