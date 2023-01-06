Multiple crashes on Highway 97 near Summerland as DriveBC warns of black ice

Traffic on Highway 97 between Penticton and Summerland on Friday morning, Jan. 6. DriveBC warns for black ice on the road for more than 30 kilometres. (Screenshot from Facebook reel/Chris Anderson)

Multiple crashes have been reported Friday morning, Jan. 6, on Highway 97 because of black ice conditions around Penticton.

DriveBC issued the warning for 32.6 kilometres of road, starting north of Okanagan Falls at White Lake Road, and through to Bridgeman Road in Summerland.

Drivers are reporting crashes on social media Friday, particularly between Trout Creek and Penticton. People have also noted the icy conditions on Eastside Road, south of Penticton.

Last week in the South Okanagan, drivers also reported icy conditions on Waterman Hill between Kaleden and Okanagan Falls. DriveBC issued a warning at the same time on Highway 3 for black ice between Keremeos and Osoyoos.

One other warning remains in place, as of Jan. 6, with DriveBC asking drivers to watch for black ice on Highway 3A, between Keremeos and Junction Highway 97 near Kaleden, for 31.5 kilometres.

AIM Roads says on Facebook that black ice is highly likely when the pavement is black and bare.

As of 10 a.m., DriveBC has not reported closures for either Highway 3A or Highway 97.

