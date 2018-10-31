Multiple fatalities’ in Toronto-area crash that sparked tanker fire: police

Multiple fatalities have been reported in a vehicle rollover on Highway 407 in Vaughan, Ontario.

The scene of a vehicle rollover on Highway 407 in Vaughan is seen in this image posted on Twitter. (Twitter/@blunt_object)

Ontario Provincial Police say there are “multiple fatalities” after a multi-vehicle crash that sparked a tanker fire on a major toll highway in the Toronto area.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 407 between Dufferin and Keele streets in Vaughan, Ont.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted on Twitter that emergency crews are on the scene and had identified multiple people killed.

“The collision is massive, the fire is still burning,” Schmidt said. “The investigation will take some time while we continue to fight the fire, clean up the highway … and determine exactly what happened.”

Schmidt said early investigation indicates that a westbound vehicle crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided with several other vehicles.

Photos posted online show several vehicles engulfed in flames and thick black smoke billowing into the air.

Police say the highway is closed in the area, and it’s unknown when it will reopen. Anyone stuck in the collision scene was asked to stay in their vehicle.

Police also asked anyone who saw the crash to contact authorities.

Intense fire on eastbound #407ETR. Been raging for at least 25 minutes now. Both east and westbound lanes blocked for first responders. Ambulance now on scene. Flames have not let up since we all arrived at the scene. pic.twitter.com/uK0B60sOKZ — Blunt_Object (@blunt_object) October 31, 2018

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.