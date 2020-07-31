Multiple homes on fire in Kamloops neighbourhood

-Kamloops This Week

Kamloops firefighters are dealing with three houses ablaze in Rayleigh on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the neighbourhood along the Yellowhead Highway just before 2:30 p.m.

A KTW reporter at the scene said three separate houses were on fire as of 3:15 p.m.

Hundreds of neighbourhood residents are out in the streets watching firefighters work the blazes.

In addition to multiple KFR units, BC Ambulance Service is also on scene.

READ MORE: Police watchdog clears RCMP of wrongdoing in West Kelowna man’s death

Kamloops Fire Rescue is responding to three structure fires in the Rayleigh neighbourhood. Residents are asked to avoid the area. More information will be provided when possible. pic.twitter.com/DvRYhlRv2I — City of Kamloops (@cityofkamloops) July 31, 2020

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.