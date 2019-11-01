Multiple shots fired in Vernon drive-by

Police are taping off the scene in the 4100 block of 24th Avenue in Vernon on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (Kyle Lewis - Vernon & Area Community Forum)
(Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

UPDATE: 6:26 p.m.

The road remains closed while police continue their investigation.

There are no reports of arrests or injuries.

UPDATE: 6:11 p.m.

An RCMP officer is using a metal detector to search for bullets. Two bullet casings were found on the ground.

The alleged home targeted in the drive-by is suspect, neighbours said, many complaints have been made about the residence’s occupants to RCMP.

UPDATE: 5:55 p.m.

Neighbours are reporting five shots in an alleged drive-by shooting that occurred just after 4:30 p.m.

A neighbour, Brad Albrecht, was out raking leaves when he heard popping. Albrecht thought it was just firecrackers. His truck was hit with a bullet.

ORIGINAL:

A police incident is unfolding at the 4100 block of 24th Avenue in Vernon.

There are reports that a shooting occurred.

A VMS reporter is en route and more information will come when it becomes available.

