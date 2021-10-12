KVR Middle School (Google Maps) KVR Middle School. (Google Maps)

Multiple South Okanagan elementary schools report COVID-19 exposures

One middle school in Penticton also had reported potential exposures

Update 12:30 p.m.:

Interior Health has updated its school COVID exposure list adding Oliver Elementary and Queen’s Park Elementary to the public document of potential exposures.

Queen’s Park Elementary in Penticton had potential exposures on Oct. 4 and 5.

The Oliver Elementary School has potential exposures listed for Oct. 5 and 6.

Parkway Elementary, Skaha Lake Middle School and Unisus School have all been removed from the list of public exposures.

Original Story:

Two elementary schools in the South Okanagan and one middle school in Penticton have reported new COVID-19 exposures.

According to the Interior Health school exposure list, KVR Middle School in Penticton had potential exposures on Sept. 28 and 29. This means people in that school community tested positive and Interior Health is just reporting the exposures publicly on Oct. 12.

In School District 53, Tuc-el-Nuit Elementary school in Oliver reported a potential exposure on Oct. 1 and Osoyoos Elementary has potential exposures on Oct. 4 and 5.

The new exposures in Penticton join the previously listed exposures at Parkway Elementary on Sept. 27 and 28 and at Skaha Lake Middle School on Sept. 28.

READ MORE: COVID-19 exposure reported at Summerland Unisus School

The independent Unisus School in Summerland also had potential exposures listed for Sept. 27 and 28.

There are also currently 15 schools in Kelowna that have reported COVID-19 exposures.

