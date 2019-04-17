Multiple vehicles stolen over last week in Lake Country

Vehicles have been stolen in The Lakes, and on Sherman Drive

A few vehicle thefts over the last week in Lake Country has residents on high alert.

Rob Cairns said it isn’t the first time something thieves have stolen something from his home on Sherman Drive. His dark blue 2006 Chevrolet Silver Auto was stolen April 10.

He said the police had been notified, and that it was found abandoned at a location in the Okanagan.

“They went out the scene and it was gone. So whoever stole it got back in it and left and they have no idea where it’s gone,” he said.

“The chances of it being found now are probably pretty slim.”

Living in Lake Country for the last three years, he describes Sherman Drive as a nice neighbourhood with Peter Greer Elementary located within a short distance of his home.

“You rarely see a lot of people that don’t fit in, walking around this neighbourhood.”

It’s mostly kids and older couples, he said.

In 2016, his wife’s van was broken into, as well as his in his truck. He said neighbours have also had items stolen from them.

Robert Gordon, also posted that his vehicle was stolen in the early hours of April 15 in The Lakes community, according to his post in a Lake Country community Facebook page.

Thefts from vehicles and thefts of vehicles have been common between February and March in the district.

According to Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers reports, three vehicles were stolen in-between January and February, one on Sherman Drive, one near Shanks Road and another near Glenmore Road.

On April 9, the theft of a black tex trailer was also reported on the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers website.

The number of vehicles stolen in Lake Country has increased dramatically compared to the past few years. Vehicle thefts spiked in 2018, as 40 incidents were reported. In 2017, 17 were reported and in 2016, 18 were recorded, according to a Lake Country RCMP report.

At the time of the report’s release in February, Cameron Holloway, with the Lake Country RCMP detachment, said the thefts are often crimes of opportunity, and with Lake Country’s location in-between Kelowna and Vernon, it can fall prey to offenders from the two cities.

In speaking with the local detachment, Mayor James Baker said there has been an increase in complaints over the last quarter, but wasn’t able to determine how many complaints have been made.

