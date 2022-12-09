Murder charge laid in 2021 shooting death of North Shuswap man

John Vance, 32, died on June 25, 2021 as a result of a shooting at a Scotch Creek car wash

On Dec. 5, police charged a man with the murder of John Vance, 32, who was killed on June 25 in the North Shuswap. (RCMP photo)

A man has been charged in the 2021 fatal shooting of a 32-year-old Scotch Creek resident.

The BC RCMP Major Crimes unit and Chase RCMP report that Paul Vincent Binder, 52, was charged on Dec. 5, 2022 with the murder of John Vance.

At 5:46 a.m. on June 25, 2021, Chase RCMP responded to the report of a shooting in the 4100-block of Squilax-Anglemont Road in Scotch Creek. When officers responded, they found a man had been shot. He subsequently died of his wounds.

Police are not disclosing further details at this time.

On the day of the shooting, police took a man into custody who was later released unconditionally.

Insp. Brent Novakoski with the BC RCMP Major Crimes Section said in a Dec. 9 media release he is appreciative for the assistance of policing partners and the efforts of the investigative team which resulted in charges being laid.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit information line at 1-877-987-8477.

