Dylan Levi Judd, 20, died in Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre in January 2015. On Feb. 14, 2018, police announced that Nathaniel Jessup is facing one count of second-degree murder. Facebook photo

Murder charge laid in connection to 2014 death of Kamloops inmate

Dylan Levi Judd, 20, died in Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre in January 2015.

  • Feb. 15, 2018 12:00 p.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

A charge of second-degree murder has been laid in connection with the 2014 death of a Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre prisoner initially believed not to have been suspicious.

Dylan Levi Judd was 20 years old when he was found dead in his cell on Nov. 10, 2014, at the provincial prison.

At first, police believed the death to have been non-criminal and the investigation was handed to the BC Coroners Service. Coroners scheduled an inquest into Judd’s death for November 2015, but it was postponed months prior to starting.

“In the summer of 2015, police received new information that led them to believe that criminality may have been involved in the death and an investigation was launched,” RCMP Cpl. Jody Neuls said.

“The victim’s family has been made aware of the developments throughout the investigation.”

Nathaniel Jessup is facing one count of second-degree murder. The 30-year-old was taken into custody a short time after his release from prison for an unrelated conviction in Vancouver.

A date for his first appearance in court has not been set.

